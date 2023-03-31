













That is what an artist who has worked on more than one occasion in the electronic entertainment industry revealed. It’s Trent Kaniuga (@TrentKaniuga), who was part of companies like Riot Games, Activision Blizzard and Capcom.

According to him, major developers and publishers banned the use of art in AI after their clients asked them to exclude it from their projects.

kaniuga said ‘AI art is now BANNED by many major game studios due to ‘copyright legal issues”.

Then he highlighted ‘many former clients are recently amending contracts to end the use of AI art’.

Fountain: MidJourney.

Trent Kaniuga finished off by saying ‘this is in line with what I predicted in several of my early videos on the subject’. Obviously, Kaniuga doesn’t reveal which game companies are banning the use of AI art.

Although he admitted that some companies could abuse images created with Artificial Intelligence in the future, this ban will encourage illustrators to participate in the industry. There is a field in which they can express their ideas.

AI art is now BANNED by many major game dev studios due to “possible legal copyright issues”. Many old clients are amending contracts recently to end the use of AI art. This goes in line with what I’d predicted in several of my first videos on the subject. — Trent Kaniuga Art (@TrentKaniuga) March 27, 2023

Why does the use of AI art in video games have legal risks?

The main problem with directly using AI art in video games is that Artificial Intelligence systems ‘train’ in an unauthorized way with creations of real artists.

They also do not respect the copyright associated with any creation. Similarly, the US Copyright Office (USCO) set a precedent with the graphic novel Zarya of the Dawn by Kristina Kashtanova whose images come from Midjourney.

Fountain: Midjourney (THE DECODER).

Although the story and characters are protected by USCO, this does not apply to the images, since for that they must be ‘the product of human creativity’.

This means that in his creation there must be a human being, not a machine. Anyone who wants to make a game with AI illustrations runs the risk that they cannot be legally protected. It is something that a company cannot afford.

In addition to Artificial Intelligence we have more information on video games in EarthGamer.