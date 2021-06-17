There are 5 new entries in the Top 10 of the week in Japan. Ratchet and Clank or Guilty Gear also enter.

Interesting, as always, are the data from sales in Japan this week, which are a true reflection that Nintendo Switch plays in another league. Thanks to this, Video Game Studio (Game Builder Garage) for the hybrid console of the Great N has entered directly at number 1 on the top in the week of its premiere, beating very powerful rivals.

Videogame studio is imposed in a week with many premieresAccording to data published by Famitsu -via Gematsu- the video game creation and design game for Nintendo Switch has sold more than 70,000 copies from June 7 to 13, which is the period in which these figures are collected from the physical market in said territory. In second position is FF7 Remake Intergrade, with just over 20,000 units sold. Ratchet and Clank: A separate dimension closes the podium of honor.

Game sales in Japan (running total)

[NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 11/06/21) – 71,241 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix, 10/06/21) – 20,889 (New Age) [PS5] Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (11/06/21) – 14,663 (New) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 14,579 (147,402) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,507 (2,627,908) [PS4] Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Koei Tecmo, 10/06/21) – 12,210 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 11,951 (2,257,335) [PS4] Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works, 11/06/21) – 11,722 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,661 (1,995,228) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,802 (2,223,507)

When it comes to hardware, the Japanese continue to turn a deaf ear to rumors of Nintendo Switch Pro and they continue to buy the two versions of the console as if they were going to sell out, with about 80,000 units. Far is PS5, which is close to 20,000. And Xbox, which continues to do very well in that territory.

Console Sales in Japan (Running Total)

Switch – 61,766 (16,304,390) Switch Lite – 16,551 (3,889,413) PlayStation 5 – 15,648 (684,515) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,771 (135,284) Xbox Series X – 2,182 (36,185) PlayStation 4 – 1,185 (7,792,135) Xbox Series S – 512 (12,642) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 395 (1,165,619)

