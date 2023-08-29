If you ask me, no plot of movie or television series can not be compared at all with the story of a good videogame. There’s something different about being fully immersed in the story happening around you and watching it unfold before your eyes as you actively participate in the events, which always makes narrative-driven games have such a significant impact.

For that reason, I am not at all surprised that a study that asked participants if they believe that the stories of video game or movie plots are generally better found that the vast majority chose the games. As reported by August Man, the study was conducted by Buffalo 7who surveyed 1158 people.

Of those, the 67% said that they believe that game stories are superior. In addition, the study created an index to determine which games have the best stories, using average ratings across publications from Redditvideos of Youtuberesults of Google and critical items (as well as other factors such as game length and number of comments) to create an overall score. According to these criteria, The Last of Us ranks first, followed by god of war, red dead redemption 2 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Honestly, that’s totally predictable, but they’re all deserving titles.

Respondents were also asked which game they think has the most memorable story, and those results were pretty similar to the “best story” ranking. Altogether, the 47% of the 1,158 respondents said the story of The Last of Us is the most memorable, followed by The Witcher 3 (35%). Less popular options included Undertale, Hades and gate 2.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: I think it’s very different to write a story for a game than for a movie, but I also think that a video game penetrates us more because of the hours and the relationship we build with the character we’re controlling with our own hands.