Yes, that’s what happened and all because of his working conditions. This happened in a store in Brighton, Michigan, which was closed and with a message posted on its door. There the workers spoke about what they have suffered.

In this note you can read ‘unfortunately [y] Due to poor working conditions, the Brighton GameStop team decided to step down, effective immediately’.

Then they described what they experienced in this place before leaving The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The employees made various accusations such as that ‘management overworks, underpays and looks down on their frontline workers…’.

Fountain: Nintendo.

To the above, they added ‘[…]sets unrealistic expectations, and constantly threatens to fire any employee who can’t exceed them’.

One of the consumers who went looking for collectibles, Chris Cannaert, took a photo of this message.

This was reported to local media. But when appeared on Twitter drew attention, especially from players of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

According to a post on Facebook and Reddit, the entire staff of a GameStop in Michigan quit due to poor working conditions. pic.twitter.com/9NOjDpDhK6 — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) May 15, 2023

According to Cannaert, it was May 12, the day the game went on sale, at this store. That’s why he commented ‘I got there just before they opened and I saw the sign’.

To the above, he added ‘while I was there, five people showed up to pick up their Zelda pre-order’.

Surely there were several who were frustrated by not being able to buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich had a phenomenal release not only in the US but in the world.

Fountain: Twitter.

In the note that the employees of the Brighton GameStop store put up, it could also be read ‘to all our loyal customers, we are terribly sorry for this inconvenience’.

can then be read ‘we appreciate each of you and your continued business, but i literally can’t pay my rent’.

Some believe that the game’s midnight release prompted the workers to make this decision.

Apart from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We have more video game information at EarthGamer.