













Video game store closes and more than 20 years later it is about to recover its investment | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









This seller from Nebraska opened his store in 1994. At that time he was focused on the sales of Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis titles, which were the most advanced consoles of that time and which starred in the 16-bit war.

At that time he began to accumulate losses and that forced him to close it four years after opening it. Odorisio faced a dilemma; what to do with video games?

We recommend: Children now want subscriptions to services and digital currency instead of video games for Christmas.

He could easily liquidate them by getting less than what they cost him. But he could also keep them and wait for them to rise in price.

A hunch told him that it was better to wait and he did so for more than 20 years. This was a collection with more than 300 titles from that golden era.

Fountain: Youtube.

For more than two decades these video games sat in a warehouse in Omaha. When Mark Odorisio unpacked them he planned to give them to his nephews.

But his brother, Tim, stopped him from doing so in 2021. He preferred to investigate how much they could be worth and thus it came to light that at least 170 were not only rare but valuable.

Those were the cases of the original Chrono Triggeras well as the first Mortal Kombat. Fickle fortune was finally smiling on Mark.

I have closed a video game shop decades ago. His games could sell for $1M. Mark Odorisio stored hundreds of '90s-era video games after he closed his Nebraska store. The sealed games are now on sale. https://t.co/SrjHmpvzqr —The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 19, 2023

This collection of video games, which in addition to SNES and Sega Genesis titles includes Sega CD and 32X, will be part of an auction that will start with half a million dollars.

Fountain: Youtube.

However, it may end up selling for $700k or more. The titles are mostly new and still have their original packaging, which increases their value.

Mark Odorisio hopes to buy a house where he can fish and relax next to a lake with what he wins from the auction.

With details from The Washington Post. Apart from classic video games we have others in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)