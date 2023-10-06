The X GameDataLibrary account shared information related to the division between physical and digital sales in Japanshowing the most recent documents from CESA (Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association), an organization that works to contribute to the strengthening of the Japanese video game industry, organizer of the Tokyo Game Show, the Japan Game Awards and parent company of CERO (the Japanese PEGI). In short, 30% of console game sales in Japan are digital: the Land of the Rising Sun is therefore still deeply attached to the physical market.

We don’t have updated information on the physical/digital divide in the rest of the world, but analysts often talk about numbers around 60% to the advantage of digital in Western markets. Obviously it is a very generic estimate and varies depending on the market, but it allows us to understand how Japan is exceptionally linked to the physical market.

Precisely, according to the data, 35.5% of PS5 sales are digital, while on PS4 we are talking about 49.7%. However, it is not a surprise given that the console is now at the end of its life cycle and there are continuous discounts on the PS Store of old games at low prices that encourage you to purchase.

It will not be surprising however Nintendo Switch accounts for only 22.8% of digital sales in Japan. The Kyoto company’s platform doesn’t have much memory, so it’s natural that many enthusiasts prefer to give priority to cartridges so as not to have to constantly delete and re-download video games.

Xbox Series, however, rises to 44.6%. However, it should be remembered that sales of the Xbox Series consoles are very limited compared to the competition, so the statistical sample is really low. However, there is no data for Xbox One. PS Vita also reports an almost zero sample, with 97.3% of digital sales. Nintendo 3DS settles on a similar figure, 97.0%, however with a larger sample.