Famitsu shared i video game sales figures in Japan in 2021 and, through that information, we get to see that Nintendo Switch is the most successful console, while PS5 is still capable of beating Xbox. We also have the opportunity to see the best-selling games. The data refer to the time period between December 28, 2020 and December 19, 2021.

Nintendo Switch (base model, Lite and OLED combined) sold 5.3 million units in 2021 in Japan. Furthermore, if we add up the sales of PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo 3DS, we would reach 1.1 million units. This means that Nintendo’s newest console family has been able to sell nearly 5 times all other consoles combined.

Going into detail, here is the sales data of the other consoles in 2021 in Japan:

PS5 – 942.798 units

PS4 – 103,786 units

Xbox Series X | S – 95,598 units

Nintendo 3DS – 28,224 units

As you can see, PS4 was able to sell more than Xbox Series X | S, while PS5 sold ten times as much as its direct competitor. No data related to the Xbox One family of consoles has been shared, but we believe these are extremely minimal numbers. Nintendo Switch achieved similar results to 2020, during which it sold 5.1 million units.

As always, we remind you that these data indicate the interest of the public towards the various console, but above all they indicate the quantity of units distributed. The success (or failure) of a current generation console, as we find ourselves repeating for a year now, is deeply influenced by production and availability.

A sunset on the beach in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Finally, we also see some data related to best selling games. Animal Crossing New Horizons continues its success, followed by Monster Hunter Rise, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.