Today, with the announcement of the sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos and Square Enix Montreal to Embracer Group, we started talking about the sales figures of the various Western videogame sagas of Square Enix. Mat Piscatellachief analyst at The NPD Group, said however that one should not trust too much reports that cite only the “units” soldinstead of showing actual earnings.

In translation, Piscatella states: “You must be careful with any” sales “report for games that only includes units, especially if that game was part of a subscription service or if you have seen substantial discounts (-90% for example) on platforms such as Steam. Unit sales numbers can be VERY easily inflated. ”

The speech by Piscatella it’s very simple. Selling, for example, 5 million of a game does not necessarily mean that you have sold a lot, if a good chunk of these units were placed after the launch window and only through sales at very low prices. The same applies to hardware platforms, which have very different prices and therefore make more sense when calculated in dollars / euros than in units.

A Twitter user, in response to Piscatella, gives an example: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart has become the best-selling of the saga, but the real success it’s the fact that the D1 sold for $ 70 instead of the $ 40 of past games. The number of units is higher, but it is the almost double price that makes this game truly successful.

To all this, we also add that we must remember that it is game development it doesn’t always cost the same and that certain teams (by number of people employed, geographic region and many reasons) cost a lot, so even selling millions of units is not enough to generate real profits.