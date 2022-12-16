This year was plagued by productions with high costs of development that achieved a great reception in the commercial and media spheres, however, there were also titles that passed relatively unnoticed, but they are highly recommended. In the following lines, it will be possible to know some of them.

Cotton Fantasy: Characters Cotton and Silk They are back in a new shooting adventure with renewed graphics but always appealing to the nostalgia of the iconic saga that debuted in 1991.

Cult of the Lamb: Revenge is carried out by a sheep that he will have to face his executioners to pay his debt to a deity, who saved him from death in exchange for a ritual.

DNF Duel: Arc System Works is a legend in the fighting genre and was no exception, leading the universe of the RPG series called Dungeon and Fighterto a fighting experience with 2.5D graphics.

Goat Simulator 3: The game that started as a parody and it never had a second part, it came loaded with humor and with the possibility of both local and online multiplayer.

immortality: Decipher the mysteries hidden by three feature films starring the star Marissa Marcelwill make us embark on an interactive experience full of unknowns.

Infernax: the fever of metroidvania is far from disappearing and in this title the gentleman is embodied alcedor to fight for his kingdom in a challenging production with a classic retro style of the 8-bit era.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero: This is the perfect occasion to be able to enjoy a glorious RPG hand in hand Nihon Falcomwhich has not been marketed outside of Japan and China for more than a decade.

Neon White: True to his custom, Annapurna Interactive has taken it upon himself to publish a superb and original shooter first-person game that mixes puzzles and platforms, whose main objective is to defeat demons in a specific time.

NORCO: A rewarding experience of click and point with gothic touches set in Louisiana, where it will be key to follow a android through different suburbs in the hope that the main character finds his brother:

Signals: an exciting survival horror that mixes 2.5D graphics with third-person shooting. Its gameplay is based on resource management, winking multiple times at resident Evil.

Sun Crest: Platinum Games was responsible for developing this vertical format shooter that is a direct sequel to moon crestallowing the gamers Choose between different ships to complete your journey.

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe: A recreation of classic released in 2013appears with a detailed facelift to provide gameplay focused on decision making and getting weaker as you go.

Vampire Survivors: The roguelike which has become a true phenomenon due to its addictive gameplay and its wide range of secrets makes it a must-buy, especially considering that its first expansion has just been released.

the world of gaming has brought a spectacular 2022 and once again it has surprised us with developments that have become a great echo in the community due to their originality, playable mechanics and proposals that force the user to explore without any kind of tutorial, showing that in such a competitive industry, it is still possible to continue promoting innovation.

