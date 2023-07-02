Video Game Problems | “After about ten years, you realized that now you have to change things” – Seeking help for a video game problem is often a decade-long process

The average age of those who seek help for a gaming problem is almost 30 years old, according to the final report of the Restart project. The thought of having to stop playing games completely can put off seeking help.

From Oulu Jake Savander remained outside of society after elementary school.

Severe depression and lack of life skills led to the fact that Sevander’s life revolved around playing computer games from the age of 15.

Arki did not succeed living alone at all and the support network formed by loved ones was non-existent.

After ten years, he realized that life simply wouldn’t go on if he didn’t stop or significantly reduce his gambling.

“To an outsider, playing in the teenage years certainly looked problematic, but you didn’t think about it then. After about ten years, it dawned on you that you have to change things,” says Sevander.

Seeking help it takes an estimated nine years to develop gambling problems, and the average age of those seeking help is almost 30. Two thirds of those seeking help for gambling problems are aged 26–41.

In nine out of ten cases, the person who sought help is a man.

The numbers can be found in the final report of the Restart project, which investigated the problems of computer, console and mobile gaming. The data has been compiled from those who applied for help with gambling problems through the project.

According to Restart’s assessment, it is the life stage of becoming independent that can be susceptible to the development of problematic gambling habits. You can easily escape your worries, feelings and stressful life situations into the game.

This was also the case with Sevander.

“You can immerse yourself too deeply in playing when there are adversities in life or when you are running away from difficult emotions that you don’t want or know how to deal with. The basic building blocks of life were not in order for me at all, and by playing I was able to get away from those things and worries,” he says.

Sevander estimates that he has played around 30,000 hours during his life. That makes 1,250 days in days and three and a half years in years.

Sevander tells us that the gambling problem of those with a gambling problem does not originate from the games themselves, but often has something else in the background.

He finally sought help from mental health and substance abuse services. After applying for help, he found a form of support that suited him and got into supported housing, where he learned everyday and life skills.

In the end, it was easier to cut back on gaming when you had built a foundation for life.

“Playing gradually changed to other things. Then only when I noticed that there really is a support network that you dare to trust, and there are resources to try new things, then only after that did I dare to make the transfer and stop playing completely.”

Now Sevander is a 31-year-old youth instructor who enjoys endurance running and playing Ultimate Frisbee.

The support network has grown considerably with, for example, sports, before there weren’t really close people at all. Little things are no longer stressful after developing life skills.

“Knowing that you’ve survived worse” helps.

Sevander was driven to youth work by the desire to intervene in the marginalization of young people, so that no one would have to experience what he himself experienced.

On Sevander for a long time there was a period where you had to get rid of everything related to games, because otherwise they were drawn back to the computer.

However, he reflects that the idea that the games would have to be stopped completely can delay seeking help.

“If the situation is what I had, that gaming is the only thing in life, then stopping it completely sounds scary. That all of a sudden there would be 14 hours in the day for something else that you are not necessarily capable of at all.”

However, according to Sevander, not all playing is wasted time.

“It’s a hobby just like football, at least in my opinion. By playing, you can find important communities, find new interests and friends, and learn new skills. But you have to remember reason in everything, no matter what you do.”

Today, Sevander is able to play within the healthy limits he has set: playing must not get in the way of obligations, no more playing after 8pm, and no so-called endless games.

The game must also bring joy. If the game gets boring, he stops right away.

Playing as a guided hobby activity could help in setting similar boundaries, says Restart’s project manager Sanni Behm in the report.

“I think a hobby activity created around playing is a great idea. There, you could discuss the player’s well-being and teach the importance of healthy lifestyles, just like in other hobbies,” says Sevander.

Sevander had a period when everyday and simple things grew big, and going outside the home was always a challenge. Going to the store required preparation, because the fear of social situations had grown to a large extent due to isolation and isolation at home.

“That’s why I personally feel that it would have helped a lot if I had gone to play somewhere other than at home. Even if you had played the same games with the same people, there would have been more social contacts and interaction situations in the hobby. Then the fear of social situations might not have gotten to that point either.”