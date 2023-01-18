Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a videogame type shooter for mobile, quite popular. The characters are a wide catalog of girls that are nuanced with other types of aspects, this allows us to infer a certain type of community that the developer herself recognizes as made up of perverted otakus.

The otaku community has a lot of general nasty stuff. and clearly the question of whether they are all perverts or not, is something that usually haunts them a lot. However, it seems that the developer recognizes its community as such.

In fact, the publicity of Goddess of Victory: Nikke in Thailand sparked controversy and outrage for the otaku communitybecause he released an ad in which a boy can be seen as a birthday wish that his favorite shooters become flesh and blood.

The thing is that the girls of Goddess of Victory: Nikke they present highly sexualized corporalities, but the matter does not end there, rather the clothes they wear and the positions in which they shoot have an intense sexual charge, Due to this, this otaku community was recognized as full of perverts, and this was reflected in Thai advertising.

It didn’t take long for the commercial to receive severe criticism and was immediately pushed out of the media. However, the otakus felt attacked, it is not known if they will try to boycott the video game after the supposed rudeness of the developer.

About Goddess of Victory: Nikke

It is an immersive sci-fi RPG shooter. It is free and available for iOS and Android. It came out on November 4, 2022. Also, the animation is japanese anime styleso the main community it targets is otakus.

