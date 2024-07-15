According to a report by analysts at Bain & Company, The video game market will reach stratospheric revenues by 2027exceeding 300 billion dollars. The latest survey dates back to 2022 and speaks of 199 billion dollars, so this would be a substantial growth.
The document claims that this clear improvement will be determined by the new monetization strategiesin concert with the trend of major producers to secure the collaboration of the most talented figures currently available.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) cited by Bain & Company is equal to 9%which rests in particular on the shoulders of users between thirteen and seventeen years old, and promises to increase the global revenue of the video game market from 199 to 307 billion by 2027.
GTA 6 and the big investments of the last few years
It is reasonable to imagine that the release of GTA 6 will contribute in a fundamental way to the increase in turnover, but the trend described by Bain & Company is also the result of the important investments made in recent years, such as the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.
The total value of transactions gaming-related spending reached $95 billion, with financial investments amounting to $49 billion, eSports at $39 billion, and gaming hardware at $19 billion between 2019 and 2022.
The report also cites as virtuous elements the user experience, personalized services and above all the ability to involve players within large communities that go outside of the video game, like Discord and Reddit.
Finally, great importance is given to content created on platforms such as TikTok and Twitch, as well as to the figure of influencers, who remain a point of reference for the younger target.
