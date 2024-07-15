According to a report by analysts at Bain & Company, The video game market will reach stratospheric revenues by 2027exceeding 300 billion dollars. The latest survey dates back to 2022 and speaks of 199 billion dollars, so this would be a substantial growth.

The document claims that this clear improvement will be determined by the new monetization strategiesin concert with the trend of major producers to secure the collaboration of the most talented figures currently available.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) cited by Bain & Company is equal to 9%which rests in particular on the shoulders of users between thirteen and seventeen years old, and promises to increase the global revenue of the video game market from 199 to 307 billion by 2027.