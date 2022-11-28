Video game market analyst firm Newzoo has released its report on the video game market in 2022showing the decline of the industry PC Gamingdropped below the psychological threshold of 20% due to the collapse of browser games, and that of console sectorwhich recorded a -2.2% year on year.

It is important to underline how PC Gaming has grown in the traditional sector, that of core gamers, which recorded a +1.6% year on year, reaching 38.1 billion dollars in revenues.

In any case, Newzoo’s estimates speak of a total of 196.8 billion dollars in industry revenues in 2022 (+2.1% year on year), 53% of which come from the mobile gaming for 103.5 billion dollars, with a growth of 5.1% year on year, the most sustained.

The breakdown of the video game market in 2022 according to Newzoo estimates

The console sector produced revenues of 52.9 billion dollars, conquering 27% of the market, while the browser games they represent the industry’s rear light, at least among the surveyed segments, with a resounding -16.9% year on year, for a total of just 2.3 billion dollars.