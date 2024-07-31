Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Supersocial, a pioneer in the development of virtual worlds, today announced the launch of PAC-MAN Simulator, a new experience on Roblox based on the famous video game icon loved all over the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bandai Namco to bring the iconic PAC-MAN franchise to Roblox. Our commitment is to celebrate the ubiquity and accessibility of PAC-MAN to foster connections between generations,” said Yon Raz-Fridman, CEO and founder of Supersocial. “The experience will bring parents who often played PAC-MAN in arcades together with their families in the immersive world of Roblox. For more than four decades, PAC-MAN has been at the forefront of the video game industry, and we are honored to be part of its legacy..”

PAC-MAN Simulator builds on Supersocial’s ability to transform iconic brands and content into virtual world experiences for a new generation of gamers. The new gameplay experience offers Roblox players a dynamic world where they can team up in a simulator where they must gobble up fortifying dots, earn different PAC-MAN skins, and challenge iconic ghosts to unlock new areas and exclusive rewards.

“We are thrilled to partner with Supersocial to debut PAC-MAN on Roblox, bringing a historic video game icon that has transcended cultural and generational boundaries to an immersive platform for all types of users around the world.” said Karim Farghaly, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “With our continued focus on community development and building connections with fans, PAC-MAN Simulator offers an interactive gaming experience where fans of the series and new players alike can come together and immerse themselves in the world of PAC-MAN.”