The 2023 was a atrocious year for thevideo game industry. This was said by the independent developer Rami Ismail, a well-known and followed personality on the independent scene and beyond, according to whom the sum of the layoffs and closures that have occurred within the industry makes the balance negative.

Ismail: “I’m sorry, but no fancy video game will make this a good year for video games. This is a terrible year for video games: the dire effects that money, shareholders and CEOs have had on the industry this year have done to us losing many incredible people, entire careers and a better future for the next video games.”

As you can read, Ismail does not refer to the quality of video games released this year, but to the general situation of the industry, which will also have repercussions in the future. To those who pointed out that it was a great year for gamers, with the typical selfishness of those who look at their finger and not at the Moon, Ismail explained: “Then it’s time for you to inform yourself well, because your good games they will become increasingly rare if you don’t help counteract the crap that happens to those who make them.”