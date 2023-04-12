In China the search for professional illustrators For video games decreased by 70% due to artificial intelligences. In fact, development companies have to adopt artificial intelligence en masse, which is much cheaper and faster to use.

The report made by Rest of World is merciless in showing the future of all those jobs that can be replaced with generative artificial intelligences.

Illustrator Amber Yu, who earned between $430 and $1,000 per poster she made, said she saw her job opportunities plummet. Not only small studios have adopted generative AI, but also giants such as Tencentwho have started using the results obtained with Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and other AI-based image generators, for the design of characters, backgrounds and promotional materials.

Of course the goal is to cut costsalthough many companies, such as NetEase for example, continue to say they want to adopt the new AI-based tools to support artists in their work, speeding it up.

Many artists have therefore been left at a standstill, with others feeling anxious about the new market that is emerging. An illustrator who had been involved in video games for years, told Rest of the World that: “the way we made a living has been destroyed.” Another artist noted that AI did increase their productivity, but at the cost of more attrition.”

According to recruiter Leo Li, the search for illustrators has decreased by about 70% in the last year. It must be said that the reason is not only the adoption of AI, but also a general slowdown in the Chinese and global economy. According to Li, company bosses may feel they don’t need so many workers.

Jeffrey Ding, a professor at George Washington University, believes artificial intelligences could eliminate a broad spectrum of white-collar jobs: “not just artists, but lawyers and writing services as well.”

Meanwhile the Chinese government has begun to take an interest in the issue, proposing an initial list of measures and declaring that the contents generated by artificial intelligences should always reflect the founding values ​​of socialism, which could lead to the ban of AI-based tools produced in the West.

The fact remains that what the master Hayao Miyazaki defined as an insult to life, art made by artificial intelligence is taking hold at an unimaginable speed, with social consequences that won’t be long in coming.