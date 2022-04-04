The development company Epic Games wants to support aid projects in Ukraine. That’s why the group is donating the entire income from the popular video game over the past two weeks – the equivalent of around 130 million euros.

1$44 million in proceeds from the video game “Fortnite” will be donated to aid projects benefiting the people of Ukraine. This is the income from the video game over the past two weeks, as the “Fortnite” developer Epic Games explained on Monday.

The money will be donated to the UN children’s fund UNICEF, the UN World Food Programme, the UN refugee agency UNHCR and the aid organizations World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief.

Epic Games and the operators of the Microsoft gaming console Xbox announced in March that all proceeds from “Fortnite” between March 20 and April 3 will be donated to Ukraine. The equivalent of around 130 million euros came together.

Numerous companies have announced donations to help Russia’s attacked Ukraine. The video game industry is also involved. The developer Riot Games (“League of Legends”) donated 5.4 million dollars.