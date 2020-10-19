W.hat makes football bland and takes away the fun of the game? Right, slow pace and actors who fall over with every breeze and roll over as if they had been struck by lightning. Fifa 20, the standard work of the game console world champions, was sidelined on these points. The developer EA Sports has probably heard and heard the criticism, and so Fifa 21 is picking up more momentum again.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The game is faster than last year, which is a clear plus. And the players don’t fall over so easily anymore, which the Fifa enthusiasts like a lot, because, as I said, in the previous edition it was really bad and embarrassing. If the attack department gets better, the defense has to do something too. Indeed, the defenders seem smarter than before. The good ones among them are often right and block the ball. That could be annoying for spoiled attackers, who in turn are seldom sidelined, you quickly notice that artificial intelligence has learned a lot in the match. Sometimes it even overshoots the mark, Lupfer have become a touch too unreachable.

Simulation functions have been reorganized. All the players are little circles with numbers, and you can see the ball, that’s a fine idea. The type of training in the career mode, which has finally been noticeably further developed, is also new. Players can be reformed, for example the Frankfurt Timothy Chandler can be promoted from right-back to center-back. A fresh factor that decides the shape of the player is called bite. Yes, the spectators want to see that, who works on the field, wins sympathy, that applies to the Sony PS 4 or the Microsoft X-Box as well as in real football life. Hard training can bring the bite to a factor of 100. The player increases in rating and gets better in the game. We tried it out with Frankfurt’s endurance runner Filip Kostic, it works. The old factors were and still are fitness and morals, although the latter word is used inflationarily by the commentators and actually meant more attitude and fighting spirit. A focus can now also be set in the training units, for example that the goalkeeper should stay on the line better or how Bayern’s star Manuel Neuer should come out faster.

Volta also stands out positively, here you can now play against other players with friends or strangers. In the past, Volta was only offline. Now you can face other players online. And there is also joy about the debut. In this story mode, you and your team, consisting of 5 people, have to beat all teams in order to defeat the team of the legend Kakà in the end. Whoever manages that scores goals. Then it happens that suitable songs are played in the Ultimate Team mode. In order to be allowed to use one, however, 30 games have to be played, this is unnecessary. In contrast to fan chants, gate fire effects, club anthems and choreographies, which can be freely determined. Another progress is that the players no longer use fitness points, that was just annoying.

Hit, Fifa 21 is fun in the style of a top team, we have few points of criticism. The standard version costs 70 euros, 50 euros for Nintendo Switch. From our point of view, the Ultimate Edition requires an excessive transfer fee of 100 euros.