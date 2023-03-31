Something was announced today that seemed to be a foreseeable consequence. The cancellation of E3 2023 made official by the THAT and the organizer of the event reedpopafter several companies previously announced that they would not participate.

Ironically and despite the cancellation of the E3 2023, Los Angeles will have several video game events during the month of June. Here is a list of events that have been confirmed:

Summer Game Fest 2023

They took longer to write the publication to announce the cancellation of the E3 that Geoff Keighley, organizer of the Summer Game Fest in promoting their own event, which will take place on June 8 at the YouTube Theater. It is said that it will be Summer Game Fest most impressive ever.

Xbox Bethesda Showcase 2023

Xbox confirmed at the beginning of the year that it would return with an in-person event this summer, which is always held in Los Angeles in the same place as usual. This year, the showcase will include a presentation dedicated to Starfield. It will take place on Sunday June 11 at the microsoft theater.

Ubisoft Forward Live 2023

One of the companies that bragged the most about the return of the E3 and that in the end he announced that he would not participate during this week and will hold his own event on June 12, although he does not have a confirmed venue.

Via: Video Game Cons