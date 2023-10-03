













The studios simply apologize and promise to fix it for the future. Some only make a couple of patches later to make them playable, while others give their creations complete spins. But still, don’t you think we are already quite permissive?

Why do we think video game developers bring us down?

There are video games that are applauded only for delivering what they promised a long time ago.

A very recent example is what happened with Cyberpunk 2077 and its patch 2.0, as well as its expansion Phantom Liberty. Currently this is one of the highest rated titles of 2023 and on Steam it is a bestseller, in addition to having thousands of players enjoying it.

This is a far cry from the situation that CD Projekt Red’s project was in three years ago. At its launch thousands of players hated it because of how it was released, especially on consoles. There the experience was full of bugs and many crashes. Even PlayStation decided to stop selling it in its digital store.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Three years later it is a totally and completely different game than it was, but it is finally what so many advances promised us. So much so that video game fans are already coming out to give another chance to Cyberpunk 2077 and inviting others to do so.

Yes, what CD Projekt Red did is quite applaudable, but is it okay for us to celebrate it like this? After everything they delivered right now, it is the experience that they promised us so much in 2020. In addition, we cannot forget that they practically left the players of the last generation in oblivion.

Patch 2.0 only reached PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those who bought Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One were left abandoned by the promise of CD Projekt Red. But it seems that no one cares about the situation anymore. Now many players outside of Xbox will have to buy it again if they want to experience it ‘properly’.

This is the most recent example, but there are several more.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent example of this situation, but there are other video games that have gone through the same thing. Let’s remember No Man’s Sky which was also a game that was sold with promises that turned out to be empty. Only over the years did they give the players what they expected.

This year alone there have been several examples, such as with Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and The Last of Us Part I for PC. When they left, everyone criticized them due to their condition. But their respective companies came out to promise patches and fans’ anger has since been appeased.

Source: Naughty Dog.

The problem is precisely that. There are no lasting consequences for many of these video games that did not deliver what they promised. At the end of the day they already have the money from sales and pre-sales. In fact, this means that very few truly make an effort to improve their products. They just release a couple of patches that solve some problems and go on to develop their next project.

We know that the pressure on studios to release certain titles on specific dates is great. After all, they don’t want to leave fans disappointed. But isn’t it worse to give them incomplete products or in deplorable states? As long as we continue to forgive them, no.

What can we do to stop this from happening in the world of video games?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, one of our main weapons is not to give in to social pressure. Do not buy games in pre-sale or immediately after they are released, unless you are already assured that they come with the appropriate quality and the promised content.

It would also work for us as fans to stop putting so much pressure on it. After all, some developers have received death threats for announcing delays to their games. But honestly, it’s better to take your time than to be disappointed with incomplete deliveries.

Source: Electronic Arts.

The wallet is one of our most powerful weapons as video game fans. If we refuse to pay to encourage these practices, they will surely disappear. But if we continue to have blind faith in developers, we are condemned to continue seeing our faces. No matter how much effort they made later, the important thing was to give us the product they promised from the beginning.

