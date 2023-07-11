Like every summer of the year, Amazon is offering great deals to those who have active membership of Prime, and this is summed up by the fact that there are special discounts on video games, be it consoles, accessories, games and others. So here we bring you the most striking ones that you cannot miss, this with games that everyone should try.

Metroid Prime Remastered (699 MXN)

Samus Aran’s first adventure in a 3D environment is back, with tweaks that can be said to be worthy of being called a remake. Without a doubt, for those who did not play it in its day, this is the perfect opportunity to take a look at it.

Demon’s Souls ($719 MXN)

One of the first installments that PS5 had, with the return of a classic that would begin to bring the wave of games known as Soulslike, but now with graphics that the Sony console can offer. It cost an exclusive triple A, but now it has an interesting discount.

Sonic Frontiers (699 MXN)

Last year Sega showed that it can return its mascot to greatness with Sonic Frontiers, thus having an interesting adventure that captivated fans. Highly recommended to buy the Xbox One version which is also compatible with Xbox Series X.

Joy-Con Pastel Purple Green ($1905 MXN)

New Joy-Con have arrived, which are of interesting colors for those who are looking to give a new look to the console. To this is added that the green complements the left control that came out for the Animal Crossing console.

PlayStation 5 console (9,999 MXN)

It is time to join the new generation of consoles, and the ideal way is with PlayStation 5, since a good path is augured in terms of released video games, the one that really starts everything is Spider-Man 2. The best thing is that it is at a discount worth mentioning.

There are still many more deals available, so we recommend exploring Amazon from July 11-16.

Via: Amazon