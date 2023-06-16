Thanks to the agreement, the Japanese will be the official partners of the league and will also have the rights to exploit the video game eFootball for Mexican clubs, in a historic step for both parties.

Very good news for Mexican gamers meant the recent signing of the agreement between the Japanese video game company Konami Digital Entertainment and the BBVA league of Mexico.

Indeed, this alliance with Liga MX It will allow the Japanese company to become the main partner of the American League and also exploit the rights to the video game eFootball for Mexican clubs.

In practice, this implies that the sports video game will have the image of all the players, as well as the insignia of the clubs and their stadiums so that soccer fans -which in Mexico are estimated at more than 48 million- will feel identified and fully enjoy the experience of putting yourself in the shoes -and feet- of your own players.

In the field of football video game experience, Konami has a lot to tell. In fact, virtual entertainment experts agree that the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) video game produced by the Japanese company in 2006 is the best soccer game in world history.

However, the permanent concern of its direct competitor to make updates and incorporations of clubs and stars of the stature of Lionel Messi to the FIFA video game, was leaving the Japanese behind, a fact that Konami intends to leave in the past with the agreement.

In the immediate future, having a league as important as BBVA will allow them to add 18 new sports clubs and renowned soccer figures, such as the former River Plate attacker, a Mexican national, Rogelio Funes Mori, and the striker for UANL TigersAndre-Pierre Gignac.

Meanwhile, for Mexicans, having a partner like the oriental company means a strategic move that will allow them to achieve massive notoriety by taking advantage of the world platform that the Japanese giant has.

The winnings of the king of sports

One thing that is certain about the growth experienced by video games in the last three years is that the global pandemic caused by Covid and the mandatory confinement that it brought with it were determining factors.

To this is added the recent World Soccer Championship Qatar 2022, which made the games linked to the king of sports have a golden season.

A small sample of this were the profits of the Californian producer responsible for the FIFA video game, which only in 2021 closed its fiscal quarter with profits that amounted to US$1.83 billion.

The figure even far exceeded what was collected by the International Football Federation itself, for the organization of the event and matches played.

A company with tradition

And what do we know about Konami? This Japanese company was founded by Kagemasa Kozuki in 1969 and was originally dedicated to repairing electronic games. His name was formed with syllables or letters from Kozuki’s last names along with his three other associates: Yoshinobu Nakama, Hiro Matsuda, and Shokichi Ishihara.

Among the most famous video games released by the Japanese company are Dance Dance Revolution (DDR), a pioneer in the rhythm and dance simulation genre and whose first version hit the market in 1998.

To this is added Castlevania, whose Japanese title was Akumajō Dracula and Metal Gear Solid, a video game released in Japan and North America in 1998 and in Europe the following year.

Lastly, we have Silent Hill, the impressive horror game franchise created by Japanese writer and developer Keiichiro Toyama.

Currently, Konami is considered one of the four largest game developers in Japan. In addition, it is estimated that only for sales of its video games it invoices close to US$ 472 million dollars a year, and it has a staff of more than 10,000 employees.

sleeves and more

Japan has a long tradition of movies and manga that have inspired developers to create video games that are so graphically rich that they leave gamers in awe.

In this sense, one of the most applauded releases at the recent Summer Game Fest held in Mexico was the video game inspired by Sand Land, a famous manga created by Akira Toriyama, where a bailiff named Rao decides to go on a journey. His goal is to find water, on a planet destroyed by drought, and ruled by the ambition of a king.

Apart from Sand Land, other famous video games inspired by anime and manga are Berserk: Dragon Ball FighterZ; Millennium Falcon Hen Seima Senki no Shou; Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise and Astro Boy: Omega Factor.