Ubisoft has announced an ambitious research and development project that promises to radically transform the way players interact with non-player characters (NPCs) in video games. The video game giant is exploring new frontiers of interactive gameplay through the introduction of “NEO NPCs”, dynamic characters powered by advanced generative artificial intelligence technologies. These NPCs are designed to interact in real time with players, the game environment, and other characters, opening up new possibilities for dynamic, evolving narratives.

The Ubisoft Paris team, in collaboration with technology leaders from GenAI, Nvidia and Inworld AI, brought NEO NPCs to life. Thanks to Inworld's Character Engine and LLM technologies, Ubisoft's narrative designers can now create detailed background and custom conversation styles for each NPC. Nvidia Audio2Face technology, part of the Nvidia ACE suite, also allows real-time facial animations, elevating realism and immersion in the game. Ubisoft demonstrated the potential of NEO NPCs through scenarios that highlight their ability to perceive the environment, react with a range of emotions and animations, remember previous conversations, collaborate and make strategic decisions.

NEO NPCs represent a balance between the predictability of traditional scripted gameplay elements and the innovation of spontaneous interactions, taking the future of game development to uncharted horizons. Using Inworld's AI technology, Ubisoft created two NEO NPCs, Bloom and Iron, each with their own unique story, knowledge base and conversation styles. These characters offer a previously unimaginable level of interaction, with in-depth knowledge of their surroundings and realistic interactive responses.

Guillemette Picard, Vice President of Production Technologies at Ubisoft, highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence in creating game experiences that are not yet fully defined, with more evolved worlds and adaptable narratives. Collaborating with Nvidia to integrate the Audio2Face solution has led to significant improvements in the quality of animations and narration. John Spitzer, vice president of Developer and Performance Technologies at Nvidia, highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence in making games more dynamic, engaging and unique, expressing excitement about the collaboration with Ubisoft.