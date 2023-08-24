Renewed and more complete graphics

As it could not be otherwise, the modifications at the broadcast level are focused on two essential elements: the images captured by the cameras and the graphics that are seen during the broadcast. We see the most pronounced change, probably, in the latter. And it is that the new colors already mentioned are joined by new elements, both from the visual and statistical point of view.

One of the things that attracts the most attention is its size. “There are larger graphics, also aimed at people who watch football on mobile devices. We have stronger lyrics”, says Brosel. In this section, there are also great coincidences with the EA SPORTS video game. “There are elements that it has, for example, putting the skillful leg of the shooter of a specific free kick, which we have incorporated”, admits Roger Brosel.

This evolution is completed by the large number of data that can be incorporated into these graphics. In recent times we have seen how the LALIGA broadcasts have been characterized by the continuous contribution of highly relevant statistical data. This is a trend that will continue. “The aim is to offer more information to the viewer, and to be able to count things with empirical data. For example, the distance at which the teams defend their goal in a specific match, and establish a comparison with what they usually do, to be able to draw a conclusion about what is happening to them in that match”, says the Head of Audiovisual Content of the league.

As the season progresses, more data will be added, but from the institution they already warn that the course has started with a fairly complete “pack” of them. “We are working on new things, because we are clear that it is something that is very popular in broadcasts. We have a work team that is doing tests because it is not so easy to be able to contextualize some statistics with a graph. Our goal is to contribute more as the season goes by and, of course, to always see them live, as it helps us to add spectacularity to the broadcast”, remarks Brosel.

From a brand point of view, this added value of the LALIGA broadcasts is practically unmatched. “In the end we are talking about augmented reality. It is mixing the video game with the ability that LALIGA has to provide information. We believe that the fact that our championship is considered very tactical makes this kind of element more valued by spectators”, says Ángel Fernández.