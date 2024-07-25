The Angels.– Hollywood video game artists voted to strike Thursday, sending parts of the entertainment industry into another work stoppage after negotiations broke down over a new contract with major game studios over artificial intelligence protections.

The strike, the second by video game voice actors and motion-capture performers affiliated with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday. The move comes after nearly two years of negotiations with video game giants, including divisions of Activision, Warner Bros. and Walt Disney Co., over a new interactive media deal.

SAG-AFTRA negotiators say progress has been made on wages and job security in the video game contract, but that studios won’t come to an agreement on regulating generative AI. Without these protections, game companies could train AI to replicate an actor’s voice, or create a digital replica of their likeness without consent or fair compensation, the union said.

Fran Drescher, the union’s president, said in a prepared statement that members would not approve a contract that would allow companies to “abuse AI.”

“Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering a deal that our members can live and work under, we will be here, ready to negotiate,” Drescher said.

A spokeswoman for the video game makers, Audrey Cooling, said the companies and the union had reached agreements on almost everything, including pay and safety provisions. She also said the studios offered AI protections that would require “consent and fair compensation for all artists.”

“We are disappointed that the union has decided to walk away when we are so close to an agreement, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations,” Cooling said.

The global video game industry generates more than $100 billion in revenue a year, according to video game market forecaster Newzoo. The people who design and bring those games to life are the driving force behind that success, SAG-AFTRA said.

“Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair and reasonable protections from AI, but rather in blatant exploitation,” said Sarah Elmaleh, Chair of the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee.

Last month, union negotiators told The Associated Press that video game studios had refused to “provide an equal level of protection from the dangers of AI for all of our members,” specifically artists in the movement.

Members voted overwhelmingly last year to give leaders the authority to begin the strike. Concerns about how film studios will use AI helped fuel the union’s four-month film and television walkouts last year.

The latest interactive contract, which expired in November 2022, did not provide protections around AI but secured an additional compensation structure for voice actors and motion-capture artists following an 11-month strike that began in October 2016. That walkout marked SAG-AFTRA’s first major labor action following the merger of Hollywood’s two largest actors unions in 2012.

The video game agreement covers more than 2,500 “off-camera performers (voice-over), on-camera performers (motion capture, stunts), stunt coordinators, singers, dancers, puppeteers and background artists,” according to the union.

Amid the tense negotiations, SAG-AFTRA created a separate contract in February covering independent, low-budget video game projects. The tiered-budget independent interactive media agreement contains some of the AI ​​protections that video game industry titans have rejected.