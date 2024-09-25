Los Angeles, United States.– The Hollywood actors union on Tuesday called for a strike against the popular online video game League of Legends, arguing that the company that produces the game tried to avoid the work stoppage by hiring non-union actors to work there.

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said the company, Formosa Interactive LLC, attempted to “cancel” an unnamed video game affected by the strike shortly after the work stoppage began.

The union said that when Formosa learned it couldn’t cancel the game, the company “secretly transferred the game to a shell company and sent out audition notices for ‘non-union’ cast members.” In response, the union’s interactive bargaining committee voted unanimously to file an unfair labor practices charge against the company with the National Labor Relations Board, and to call for a strike against League of Legends, one of Formosa’s best-known projects, as part of that charge.

SAG-AFTRA accused Formosa of interfering with protections that allow performers to form or join a union and protect those performers from discrimination, a move the union called “egregious violations of fundamental principles of labor law.”

Formosa and Riot Games, the developer of League of Legends, did not immediately respond to a request for comment and have not commented on the matter. “It is bad enough that Formosa and other companies refuse to accept the fair terms on AI that have been agreed to by the film, television, streaming and music industries, as well as more than 90 game developers,” the union’s national executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, said in a statement. “Engaging in illegal and unfair labor practices is beyond the pale and will not be tolerated by SAG-AFTRA members.” As a result, union members must immediately stop providing services to League of Legends. As of Tuesday, the game was one of several titles that remained unaffected. Formosa had previously agreed to abide by the guidelines of the union, which has provided voice-over services to League of Legends, according to SAG-AFTRA. “Rather than stand up for the union artists who bring their immense talent and experience to beloved characters, decision-makers at Formosa have chosen to try to bypass and abandon them,” said Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh. “This double-dealing is deeply disappointing from a company that has long been a stalwart of the union.” Last July, SAG-AFTRA called for a strike against major video game companies after more than a year of negotiations around the union’s interactive media agreement broke down over concerns about the use of unregulated artificial intelligence. Formosa is a member of the bargaining group in those talks.