In 2023, a strike of writers and actors took place in Hollywood, fighting for better wages, royalties, and the regulation of artificial intelligence. After several months, this group achieved its goal. Now, more than a year after this event, the industry of the video game an actors’ strike has begun.

According to Deadline, video game voice and motion capture actors who are associated with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, will go on strike starting at midnight tonight, that is, starting at 12:01 AM on July 26, 2024. This is the result of multiple negotiations with companies like Activision and Epic Games, not only to get better wages, but to secure their future careers in an environment that is increasingly accepting artificial intelligence to replace the work of actors. This is what was said about it:

“The video game industry generates billions of dollars in revenue annually. The driving force behind that success is the creative people who design and create these games. That includes SAG-AFTRA members who bring memorable and beloved game characters to life, and they deserve and demand the same fundamental protections as artists in film, television, streaming and music: fair compensation and the right to informed consent for AI use of their faces, voices and bodies. Frankly, it’s shocking that these video game studios have learned nothing from the lessons of the past year: that our members can and will and will demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to AI, and the public supports us in that.”

This should not come as a big surprise, as the union and its members have been deliberating this possibility for the past 10 months. In total, There is talk of 10 companies that will be affected by this decision. We are talking about Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Epic Games Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Take 2 Productions Inc., VoiceWorks Productions. are. Inc. and WB Games Inc.

It is not yet known how long this strike will last. Remember that in the case of Hollywood, actors and writers stopped working for 118 days, so we will probably see a similar case this time. For its part, The affected companies have not revealed how this decision will impact the launches they have in the pipeline.something that will likely result in several delays.

We can only wait and see how the industry will react to this move. Perhaps more companies will be affected over time, and more actors will choose to join the strike.. On related topics, you can learn a little more about the previous negotiations here. Likewise, Samsung also suffered a strike.

This is good news. While we are only talking about actors here, the same should be true for developers. Over the past year, we have heard non-stop about multiple layoffs and difficult work situations. All workers should demand better working conditions, higher wages, and protection from artificial intelligence.

Via: Deadline