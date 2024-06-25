Mexico City.– Former presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez sent President López Obrador a manual and a book this Monday to make him note that she had committed gender-based political violence against him.

After the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) concluded that the man from Tabasco had indeed politically violated the woman from Hidalgo, Gálvez released a video to refute the president, as he assured that he had not offended “Mrs. Xóchitl.”

“He says that there is no evidence, that he is a man who respects women. That is why I am sending him this manual that the INE itself gives to violent men like him to read, a manual for the non-sexist use of language. It is very important that “the president realizes that with his actions he violates women, especially in the political sphere,” he argued.

Xóchitl explained that he had also sent the president “Political violence against women due to gender”, edited by the Electoral Tribunal.

“These two, the manual and the book, will surely help the president to realize that within his machismo he has normalized political violence against women,” Xóchitl alleged.

“In other cases, he would have to be registered in the registry of political violators against women, (and) he would have to receive an economic sanction, ask for a public apology and read this manual. So we are going to see if the president really is equal before the law, as he has said time and time again, because today what we are seeing is that the president is not being punished despite having been involved in the election and despite having politically violated a servant,” he stressed. .