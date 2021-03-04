It was not the best afternoon of tennis for the French Benoit Paire in the ATP of Buenos Aires, who not only fell 6-4, 3-6 and 1-6 against the local Francisco Cerúndolo, but also had a game full of controversies, reproaches and papers.

Paire’s most embarrassing action was the spitting he gave to the brick dust after an argument with the umpire, with whom he was arguing over a spike in his opponent’s serve. When Cerúndlo was serving 15-40 in the third game, the Frenchman argued heatedly with the chair umpire who came to the spade to endorse his ruling. Benoit, dissatisfied with the explanations, spit on a ball mark on the court Believing the correct one, he earned everyone’s whistles and received a warning.

❌ Not like that, Benoit 🇫🇷 After an argument with the umpire for a pique, the Frenchman spat at the scene of the controversy 😡 pic.twitter.com/Qm6SVNGRlo – Argentina Open (@ArgentinaOpen) March 4, 2021

Shortly after, with the Argentine 3-1 up, he spit again, tossed two bottles of water, and even had an exchange of words with the supervisor of the tournament. Thus, he was penalized with one point.

While the French unloaded his anger and his frustration and lost precision with his shots; Cerúndolo continued adding on the scoreboard and went ahead 5-3. And, solid with his serve, he closed the second set.

Paire did not enter the match again in the third set. Visibly confused, he continued arguing with the umpire and when he changed sides he was thoughtful and crestfallen on the bench.

No longer wantingIn the last game with a match point against him, and after putting a serve into the net, the Frenchman squandered all the chances by deliberately throwing badly to finish the game. He let himself win. He came to do the simulation of his serves with the ball bouncers on the court. The last newsletter of the afternoon.

The Argentine thus advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating what was the third favorite of the tournament.

DS