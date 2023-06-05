Scandal in the beauty pageant Miss Mato Grosso Gay 2023everything ends in chaos when an angry man interrupts the coronation and smash the crown in full stage. The video of the incident has gone viral on social networks in Brazil, leaving everyone shocked.

The organization of the contest has issued a statement in which it firmly repudiates the behavior of the protagonist and announces that it will take corresponding legal measures.

At the height of the event, when the winner was announced between the stunning contestants Emannuelly Belini and Nathaly Becker, Becker’s husband stormed onto the stage in a rage. Mercilessly, she snatched the coveted crown to tear it apart dragged his partner off stage. The act of vandalism left everyone stunned and marked a sad end to the night of celebration.

In response to this unfortunate incident, the organization of the beauty contest has expressed its absolute rejection and has emphasized that it stands in solidarity with both the winner, Emanuelly Belinias with the contestant who came in second place, pointing out that they are not responsible for the irrational actions of third parties.

In addition, they have reaffirmed the choice of the jury and have wished the new winner a glamorous reign, hoping that their activities reflect the voice and desires of the LGBT community.

Emannuelly Belini, Miss Mato Grosso Gay 2023, has used social networks to thank the support received in the midst of this adverse situation. With courage, she has shared a message of resilience and determination, stressing that every victory means overcoming obstacles and tirelessly fighting for dreams.

Likewise, he expressed his hope that this event serves as a lesson and that everyone can unite in the search for a better future, based on respect, equality, solidarity and compassion.