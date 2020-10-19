Entered into force in nine French metropolises, including Paris and Marseille, the French concerned must now stay at home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. In Guyana, the curfew has been in effect since March 24. But not everyone is in the same boat. This is how it works in other countries.

In Tunis or its surroundings, it is not possible to leave your home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekends. This measure was put in place on October 8 for 15 days. In Northern Ireland, in addition to the total closure of restaurants and bars, Prime Minister Arlene Foster has announced a curfew for shops selling alcohol from 8 p.m.

In Germany there is no general curfew but in Frankfurt, Berlin and Cologne all shops, bars and restaurants must close between 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. If traffic is permitted at night, outdoor gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.