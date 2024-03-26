Home page World

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after a collision with a cargo ship. We are not only looking for missing people, but also for the reasons.

Baltimore – While the rescue operations on site are in full swing and the news situation about the tragic bridge collapse in Baltimore changes almost by the minute, there is already wild speculation as to what could have caused the fatal collision of the cargo ship “Dali” with the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Was it human error or a technical defect? Could the ship's unusual course towards the bridge pier have been chosen deliberately? A wide variety of theories were circulating.

Search for cause of accident: Bridge collapse in Baltimore probably not an “intentional act”

At around 1:30 a.m. local time, the cargo ship slowly approached the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, USA. However, instead of choosing the path between the bridge pillars, the Singapore-flagged container ship heads towards one of the support pillars. Video footage documents how the bridge collapsed after the collision with the ship collapses in a very short time.

Numerous experts comment on the cause of the wandering. However, speculation that it could have been a deliberate act or even an attack is considered unlikely. Alejandro Mayorkas, the US Secretary of Homeland Security, said on X that there was “no indication that this was an intentional act.”

Experts believe that technical failure was the reason for the collision between the coin container ship and the bridge

David McFarlane, a maritime safety expert, commented Sky Newsthat a technical failure of the ship was likely. “The most likely cause is engine or steering gear failure, but we won't know until authorities are on board,” McFarlane said. In his opinion, human error was less likely because several people were on duty and possible errors by the crew should have been noticed.

Video footage from Reuters journalist Matthew Keys also points to a technical failure as the cause of the disaster. Images shared on X show that shortly before the accident, the power on the cargo ship apparently went out several times. According to Keys, this was also officially confirmed.

The video documents how the lights flicker twice – presumably short-term power outages. Then black smoke rises from the ship. Power appears to have been restored shortly before impact. But at this point a collision was already inevitable.

The ship's crew sends out a warning message shortly before the crash

A report by the US secret service agency CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) says ABC News, that the container ship Dali “lost propulsion control” as it left port and Maryland authorities were warned by the crew of a possible collision. Maryland Governor Wes Moore called the crew “heroes”; they “saved lives.”

Despite the possibility that a technical defect during the journey led to the collision, human error before the start of the journey may have played a role. “Before a ship sails, we have to check all elements of the ship,” quotes the BBC a Singapore-based shipping expert who wishes to remain anonymous. If the crew had completed the checklist for departure, then something had obviously been overlooked, said the expert.

The last check of the cargo ship Dali revealed no defects

CNN reported that the cargo ship “Dali” was involved in an accident in the port of Antwerp in Belgium in 2016. This was also confirmed to the US broadcaster by the port authority. There were apparently no injuries at that time, only parts of the fuselage were damaged.

The “Dali” became loud CNN last inspected on September 9, 2023. At that time, the US Coast Guard found no defects. Just a few months earlier, however, Chilean authorities had confirmed that the ship had deficiencies in its main and auxiliary engines, according to the US broadcaster.

While further investigations have yet to provide a complete picture of what happened in the accident, an intensive search is currently underway in Baltimore for survivors of the bridge collapse. However, time is of the essence as missing people can only survive for a few hours in the cold waters of the Patapsco River.

