From: Jennifer Lanzinger

There has been no trace of the missing Rebecca Reusch for exactly five years. Now a video from the neighborhood has emerged. You can see it: a pink Twingo.

Berlin – Rebecca Reusch from Berlin has been missing for exactly five years. While the girl's family continues to hope that the then 15-year-old will still be found alive, the public prosecutor's office is certain: the investigation is not into a missing person, but into a corpse. A video that has now emerged once again raises numerous questions.

Missing Rebecca Reusch: Video emerged from the neighborhood – police investigate eerie sighting

The brother-in-law of the missing Rebecca is still suspected. Just a year ago, investigators hoped to find new clues by searching the home address of the older sister and brother-in-law. Florian R. has already been arrested twice, but both times he was released due to a lack of evidence.

IPPEN.MEDIA series The then 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch from Berlin has been missing since February 18, 2019. On the fifth anniversary of her disappearance, we would like to look at the case again from different perspectives. On the five Fridays before the anniversary, we will publish a mini-series with the latest findings, theories from experts and assessments from investigators. Part 1 of the series: Overview: Chronicle, status of the investigation and key moments Part 2 of the series: Looking at the theories: 5 possible scenarios for Rebecca's disappearance Part 3 of the series: Looking at the brother-in-law: Why the investigators could even be threatened with embarrassment Part 4 of the series: Looking at the family: allegations against Rebecca's family Part 5 of the series: View of the police: 5 allegations against the police in the Rebecca case

But a video that has now emerged is once again causing a mystery. As the Picture reported on Sunday (February 18, 2024), the editorial team has a short video excerpt. The video was recorded in the neighborhood of Rebecca's sister and brother-in-law, in Berlin-Britz. Seen in the short video: a pink Renault Twingo. It is not clear who is behind the wheel of the car.

But: shortly after the Berlin student's disappearance, the police published photos of a pink Renault Twingo. At the time, the older sister of the missing Rebecca Reusch owned such a car together with her husband. Through photos of the car published at the time, investigators hoped to get clues from witnesses who might have seen the car that day.

Rebecca Reusch: Renault Twingo was already the focus of the investigation back then

Investigators were already hoping for information about the car back then. On the day of Rebecca's disappearance, sister Jessica and her husband's Twingo was registered by the Brandenburg license plate recognition system KESY on the A12 between Berlin and Frankfurt (Oder) in the direction of Poland. Back at 10:47 a.m. on the day Rebecca disappeared.

According to the girl's brother-in-law, he hadn't left the house that morning. It is officially known that Rebecca Reusch spent the night at her sister's house on the night of February 18, 2019. According to his own statement, the girl's brother-in-law returned home from a party at 5:45 a.m. The older sister Jessica left the house around 7 a.m. According to his own statement, the brother-in-law went to bed again at this time to sleep. At around 7:15 a.m., Jessica asked her husband to wake up her sister Rebecca for school. When the brother-in-law entered the living room, Rebecca was not there, according to him. 7:46 a.m.: According to an analysis, Rebecca's phone was last logged in at this time.

Missing Rebecca: Video excerpt is said to have been seen by Renault Twingo on the morning of her disappearance

As the Picture Now reported, the video clip is said to have captured the scene at 7:24 a.m. that morning. The pink Renault Twingo can be seen on it. 46 minutes later the car was seen again, this time on the way back. Who is behind the wheel of the car: unclear. It is also not proven whether the car in the video is the car of the sister and brother-in-law.

As the Picture further reported, the video has now been handed over to the police. Among other things, they now want to clarify who drove the Twingo in the video. And: whether the rear might have been lower on the first trip than when the car returned. This information has not yet been officially confirmed. The presumption of innocence continues to apply to the brother-in-law of the missing Rebecca Reusch.