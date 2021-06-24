Images recorded from a drone give a dramatic perspective of the tragic collapse of part of a building in the complex Champlain Towers, in Miami. The video was spread through social networks and shows how was the place.

The clip lasts 92 seconds, was uploaded to the @lifestyle_miami Instagram account and already had about 50 thousand views.

The filming starts from the air with an impressive panoramic view of the beach, and as it approaches the site of the collapse it shows in more detail the place of the tragedy.

The drone achieved a panoramic view of how the area was, after the collapse. Photo video capture.

The video ends with the drone flying over the other towers and ends with another panoramic view of the disaster and the beach.

About 13:30 in Argentina, the rescuers continue removing debris in the search for persons the disappeared persons, among whom there are, according to what is known so far, ten Argentines, of whom the identity of four is known so far.

They are the doctor Andrés Galfrascoli, 45 years old; Fabián Nuñez, 55; and Sofía Galfrascoli Nuñez, six years old. They are joined by Manuel Lafont, of legal age.

Until after noon, 35 people had been rescued.

The 136-apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday morning. In the remains of the building – close to the beach – they worked more than 80 fire crews looking for trapped people.

Around eight in the morning (Argentine time) the authorities had confirmed that at least a person died and several are injured and in critical condition after the collapse.

LGP