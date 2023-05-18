Thursday, May 18, 2023
Video from Nelostie | The car caught fire while driving, five people were saved

May 18, 2023
Video from Nelostie | The car caught fire while driving, five people were saved

Homeland|Video from Nelostie

The rescue service was able to extinguish the car fire and the ground fire that started from it, which spread to an area of ​​about twenty square meters.

Sedan caught fire on Nelostie near Orimattila on Maundy Thursday. The car caught fire about three kilometers from the Renkomäentie exit in the northbound lane.

An older model car caught fire while driving around noon, says the fire marshal on duty Juha Lahtinen. The five people in the car got out of the car unharmed.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The rescue service was able to extinguish the car fire and the ground fire that started from it, which spread to an area of ​​about twenty square meters. Traffic is also running normally again.

A passenger car burned badly on Nelostie last Thursday. Picture: Reader’s photo

No one was injured in the fire, and the fire department was able to put it out quickly. Picture: Reader’s photo

