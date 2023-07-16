Mexico.- Without a doubt, a few days after the premiere of the Barbie movie, marketing abounds on social networks, since the Mexican ingenuity launches various products such as the new “Barbie omelettes”.

Something that characterizes Mexicans is their creativity to sell, from Barbie tacos and elotes, to pink tortillas with the “printed” logo.

on the account of Ruby Tortillería TikTok @_.1tortilleriarubyshared the video announcing its new Barbie tortilla product.

Users of social networks reacted to the video and asked where they are located, since they are interested in trying Barbie’s omelettes.

The Barbie tortillas have the logo of the movie / Photo: Capture

The Ruby Tortillería It is located in San Andrés Tuxtla, Veracruz. “Barbie advertising is sweeping the world”, “I need my barbie kilo of tortillas, but I hope they are not expensive.”

The tortillas went viral / Photo: Capture

Ruby Tortillería sells a kilo of Barbie Tortillas for 28 pesosa fairly affordable price.

They even share memes about it / Photo: Capture

“Imagine some liver tacos with onions with those tortillas,” commented one user.

Video: From Mexico to the world, we already have Barbie tortillas

