Ukrainian troops have made their first incursion into Russian territory since World War II. The town of Kursk, in southwestern Russia, has been taken by the army of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the last 15 days, Ukraine could have recovered the same amount of territory, in terms of square kilometers, as Russia has in the last year. This is explained by Gonzalo M. Vallejo, an expert in military strategy and editor of the magazine ‘Ejércitos’, in the video accompanying this news. Vallejo clarifies that “the value of those square kilometers is not the same as that of those taken by Russia.” It is the first time in a year that Ukrainian troops feel a certain optimism, according to Cristian Segura, EL PAÍS special correspondent to Ukraine. “The euphoria is due to the fact that, until now, the only thing they have been able to do is defend themselves from the slow but constant Russian advance,” he emphasizes.

