From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Ukraine reports successful attacks: Kiev eliminated some Russian targets not only with drones, but also with snipers.

Kherson – Ukraine is attacking Russia with targeted drone attacks and is invading Russian territory with the flying objects. Even Russian ships are not safe from the attacks – there are dramatically high Russian losses, including at sea. But this is not the only way that Ukrainian troops manage to inflict heavy losses on Vladimir Putin's army. A new video from the combat area shows Ukrainian snipers taking out several Russian targets.

On Telegram, the snipers of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported the elimination of six Russian soldiers in the direction of Kherson. “A group of Russian soldiers was neutralized by SSO snipers during night operations,” says the caption to the published video. It could not be independently verified.

Video shows Ukrainian snipers at work

The shot shows the control view of the Ukrainian riflemen aiming crosshairs at the Russian targets. According to the report, Ukrainian troops monitored Russian movements at night and responded with precision fire. Ukrainian soldiers recently also had to learn how Russian snipers hunt them.

Ukrainian snipers eliminated Russian targets. © Telegram/Ukrainian Special Forces

It is not the only success that the SSO claims to have achieved recently. A Ukrainian sniper also shot down a Russian ZALA drone worth 30,000 euros. There is also a video of this shooting. The current report also said that an SSO unit killed 13 Russian soldiers, injured twelve others and disabled six machines, including tanks, in a drone attack.

Russia also continues air strikes

Russia also continued its air strikes: According to authorities, three people were killed in a Russian bombing in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Five more people were injured, a police representative said on online networks on Wednesday (March 20). Accordingly, the shelling hit an eight-story building that housed, among other things, a printing shop. A fire broke out in the building and spread to 1,000 square meters.

The authorities also reported deaths after attacks in the south: According to the regional governor there, two civilians were killed in Kherson. The Russian army “attacked several civilian cars,” said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin on the Telegram online service. (cgsc with dpa)