Erkan Pehlivan

A pushback on the border river Evros by apparently criminal groups is documented in a video. It would not be the first incident of this kind.

Athens – A new video is intended to prove how so-called “pushbacks” are carried out by criminal groups in Greece. The recordings show how those seeking protection are arrested by Greek security forces and handed over to armed, masked men. They then take those affected to the border river Evros and send them to the Turkish side in a rubber dinghy. Apparently, all valuables and mobile phones are taken away from the men and women beforehand. Refugees are denied the right to protection. Apparently, people are also not allowed to apply for asylum. Those affected also report violence by the masked men.

It would not be the first incident of this kind on the border between Greece and the Türkiye. A year ago, suspected criminal groups were observed deporting people illegally – probably in cooperation with Greek security forces. Fr.de reported exclusively about it.

Victims self-record video of pushback between Greece and Turkey

The non-governmental organization “alarm phone“ has published two videos that should prove the illegal pushbacks on the border with Greece. In one of the videos, a masked man takes a handcuffed and apparently ill person onto a rubber dinghy piloted by another masked man. “The person is taken towards the small island where the group that reached the alarm phone was hiding,” the NGO writes on its website.

“The group confirmed to us that the handcuffed person was their fellow traveler who himself had entered Greece, then been apprehended on Greek territory and then, as seen in the video, forcibly taken to the island in the Evros River was deported,” Alarmphone said.

Refugee confirms pushback by criminal groups in Greece

We spoke to Süleyman Eroglu, who fled to Greece via the Evros with his pregnant wife in May last year. He and his wife Ceyda were also arrested by the Greek police and handed over to masked men, the teacher tells us. “They weren’t Greeks. I suspect it was Afghans,” Eroglu told our editorial team. “They brought us to the Evros together with other refugeesput in a boat and brought us to the Turkish side”.

People of Turkish origin must go to prison after pushback from Greece

The story of the man and his wife, who is also a teacher, shows what is happening to people of Turkish origin after a pushback can. On the Turkish side, the couple is later arrested by the gendarmerie. While the woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was arrested immediately, the man was only released and arrested again days later. Refugees from other nations, on the other hand, are usually left alone by Turkish security forces.

According to official information, at least 79 people seeking protection died in a serious boat accident southwest of Greece. © Thanassis Stavrakis

Mother forced to give birth to child in captivity after pushback

The woman gave birth to her child in captivity. The mother had to remain in prison for two more months after her pushback, and her husband even five months. Even before their escape, the couple was in prison. Süleyman Eroglu was previously imprisoned for more than four years. His wife spent five months in captivity. Both were accused of terrorism because they are said to belong to the so-called Gülen movement.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had the movement classified as a terrorist organization after the attempted coup in 2016 and accused its supporters of being behind the attempted coup. Only after the case became known, especially on social media, was the mother released with her baby. Today the couple lives in exile in the Netherlands. (Erkan Pehlivan)