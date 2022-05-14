The name “the resting man” goes back to an old case, where a swindler was arrested several years ago in Egypt, who was collecting money by tempting his victims with the saying, “Win while you are comfortable.”

A security source told “Sky News Arabia” that the police had received reports of the people of the village of Al-Shurafa gathering in front of the house of the person named Taher Al-Hassawi, and a car showroom owned by him.

According to the source, the people also gathered in front of a livestock farm, and a number of them set fire to these properties, while others rushed to loot and steal its contents.

The police managed to control the situation and disperse the crowd, and arrested a number of them on charges of vandalism and blocking a road.

Egyptian tweets and news pages circulated photos and videos showing the extent of the destruction in Al-Hassawi’s house and property and his car that was burned, as well as damage to the homes and properties of his relatives.

According to the security source, the police listened to the crowd and received reports from dozens of them accusing Al-Hassawi of seizing their money on the pretext that it was used in the car trade in return for a profit multiplied by 3 times every 15 days, and he also seized the livestock of many people in the same way.

According to the source, Al-Hassawi is a fugitive and has not been caught so far, and the money he seized has not been determined, but according to Al-Mutawatir, he has seized more than 300 million pounds.

The source revealed that the police had received reports against another person famous for “resting money”, who had seized millions of pounds from the people of the village of Al-Basali in the Kom Ombo Center in Aswan, claiming to operate it, and he was promising them that each pound would return one and a half pounds after 20 days.

The source added that the reports monitored by the police accused more than 10 swindlers in Aswan of seizing people’s money in the same way.

“cattle scam”

It is noteworthy that an eyewitness had revealed to “Sky News Arabia”, last Monday, that there were many swindlers who deceived people during the last period, and most of them were initially working with the livestock swindler “Mustafa Al-Bank” against whom this case erupted in the beginning.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution announced, on Friday evening, the detention of the accused, Mustafa Al-Badri, alias “Mustafa Al-Bank”, who was recently known as “The Resting Place of Livestock”, and two others, for 4 days pending investigation, accusing them of fraudulently seizing the money of a large number of victims. In Aswan, and received from them claiming to invest without a license.

The prosecution revealed that the total amount of money seized by the three defendants so far, more than 10 million pounds, and about 450 heads of livestock.

It is noteworthy that the eyewitness who had spoken to “Sky News Arabia” confirmed that the amount of money seized by the arrested and fugitive swindlers, and those who have not been disclosed so far, amounted to nearly two billion pounds.