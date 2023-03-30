The man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, threw himself out of a patrol car he had stolen, on a California highway, after the police chase intensified for him, a chase that was broadcast live in the United States.

A video clip shows the car thief jumping out of the driver’s seat while he was driving at a speed of 112 km per hour.

The man hit the sidewalk and hit his head on the ground, before sliding several feet onto the highway.

The car continued on the highway until it hit a utility pole.

The man was taken to hospital, but he died about 4 hours later of injuries from falling from the speeding car.

It is not known why the man stole the police car, and what prompted him to throw himself on the highway.