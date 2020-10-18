#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Each of the six scultpures unveiled on Friday at Port Canto in Cannes is two meters high and weighs around nine tonnes. Cut from a material with a neutral pH and therefore not aggressive for the seabed, these faces are inspired by the traits of Cannes drawn at random which served as a model for Jason deCaires Taylor.

Great defender of the seas and oceans, the British artist has already created submarine ecomuseums all over the world, but never in France or in the Mediterranean. At the end of November, the six monumental heads will be submerged at a depth of five meters off Cannes between the two Lérins Islands. The goal is to allow the local flora and fauna to settle there. Artistic reefs that will also delight divers in this protected swimming area.