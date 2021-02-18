“France will come back to the game” development aid, assured Thursday February 18 on France Inter Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Since Wednesday, the deputies have been examining the planning bill relating to solidarity development which should allow the budget to reach 15 billion euros per year. France will now concentrate its aid on 19 countries, with the Great Green Wall of Africa as a priority, explains the minister.

We decided to ensure that there was a much clearer targeting of our objectives and therefore limit our action to the countries in greatest difficulty, that is to say essentially the 18 African countries which are the least developed, plus Haiti, which makes 19 countries. Jean-Yves Le Drian to franceinfo

“We have with them an effective partnership and a good understanding, indicates Jean-Yves Le Drian. We help them to carry out concrete action operations, both in the field of education, in the field of health, in the field of gender equality, in the field of the fight against global warming. , which allows development. “

In the envelope paid to these countries, “There is a very significant part of donations. The objective is to make sure to move from loan to donation”, especially for “allow a positive synergy on major issues”. African countries “are starting to realize that too much debt they may have contracted with China is putting them in great difficulty”, reports the Minister, who recalls that France has launched a process of moratorium on African debt. “We have entered into model wars, in wars of influence, in a conception of development which is different. And we respect the development of the countries concerned”, considers Jean-Yves Le Drian.

We can only win together. This is why I prefer to talk about a law of mutual aid than a law of aid or development. Jean-Yves Le Drian at France Inter

One of the “emblematic” subjects will be “the Great Green Wall, this project launched by the Africans about fifteen years ago, which could not see the light of day because they did not have the means, neither technical nor financial to succeed”. It is “revegetate, plant trees on a line of 8,000 km which goes from Senegal to Djibouti over 15 kilometers in width, both to fight against desertification, but also to allow the development of what is called agro-pastoralism, c ‘that is to say to fix the populations and allow them to have an activity. It is a stake of 14 billion “ euros, explains Jean-Yves le Drian.

This strengthening of development aid was “a very strong campaign commitment” Emmanuel Macron, recalls Jean-Yves Le Drian, who concedes that “this legal text took a little time to come to fruition”. The French Minister of Foreign Affairs underlines that France had “a little disappeared from all development aid because we did not have the means to do it and because at the same time we were sprinkling”. According to him, “The fact of being financially limited, perhaps even limited in the will, did not allow us to have a coherent action. And there, we come back to the dynamic of development.”