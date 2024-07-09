In an electrifying start to the Euro 2024 semi-final, France took a 1-0 lead against Spain thanks to an eighth-minute goal from Randal Kolo Muani. The move was born from a brilliant run down the left flank by Kylian Mbappé, who sent a precise cross into the box that Kolo Muani finished unchallenged. This is France’s first goal from open play during the tournament, having previously scored only through a penalty and two own goals from their opponents.
The goal was quickly reviewed by the VAR for a possible handball by Mbappé in the control prior to the cross, but the action was immediately validated as no infringement was found. With an impenetrable defence, France, the team that has conceded the fewest goals in the tournament, has put Spain in a difficult situation, forcing it to look for solutions to overcome the organised French defence in the rest of the match.
