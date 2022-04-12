Make a bodyshop happy and leave a car meeting with a lot of noise. If you are careful with your stuff, don’t do it. In addition to the fact that many revs are bad for a cold engine, there are plenty of examples on YouTube why you should not be tough on the gas at a car meeting.

Maybe it’s the cold tires, or maybe it’s that you always have to make a sharp turn when leaving a parking space and the drivers are only used to sprinting in a straight line. In any case, it often ends in tears. Also with four-wheel drive, apparently.

At a meeting in America, the driver of this Nissan GT-R accelerates when leaving a parking space. Soon after, he loses control. It crashes sideways into a tree, causing significant damage. That kink in the roof is not easy to polish out. According to car scoops the Varis body kit on this Nissan GT-R costs more than 19,000 euros, without installation and painting.