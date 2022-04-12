With how things are going now, Hamilton does not have to fear that Verstappen will take his records. Red Bull’s new F1 car is struggling with some reliability issues that are not easy to fix. Unbelievably bummed for Max Verstappen, because he had already retired twice in three races. Fortunately, he can joke about it himself.

During a game of online racing, he is told to start at the back. Without a moment’s hesitation, the Dutchman responds: ‘I mean, in the end it doesn’t matter to me whether I start at the front or the back, I won’t finish the race anyway.’ In any case, his self-mockery has not been affected by the fuel problems.