The first Seoul ePrix race took place in wet asphalt conditions. With the track in extremely treacherous conditions, the drivers had to race with extreme caution, especially in the early laps.

However, the amount of water accumulated was such that the competitors’ precautions were of little use. After just a few corners from the start of the race, the race direction waved the red flag due to a multiple crash at Turn 21.

Eight pilots were involved in the collision: Norman Nato, Sebastien Buemi, Oliver Turvey, Nyck De Vries, Dan Ticktum, Nick Cassidy, Andre Lotterer and Oliver Askew. Everyone lost control of the car under braking, mainly due to the slippery road markings painted on the asphalt, and went straight into the protective barriers.

Despite the spectacular action, all the drivers were doing well and were able to get out of their cars on their own.

The damage caused by this bizarre multiple accident forced the race to be suspended for about 40 minutes. This interruption, however, favored the drying of the runway.

With the track clean and the protective barriers repaired, the Formula E cars are back on track. Despite the long red flag, the race direction kept the race distance and the race resumed 43 minutes from the end.

In the last moments of the first game, with four minutes remaining, Alexander Sims had another accident in the area of ​​the stadium. Although the accident was minor, it forced the safety car into intervention, which remained in operation until the checkered flag.

In the end, the victory went to Mitch Evans, ahead of Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi. The second race of the South Korean ePrix will take place tomorrow, Sunday 14 August, at 9:00 (European time). It will be the last race of the 2022 season and will decide who wins the title, with Stoffel Vandoorne in the position of favorite, being the leader.