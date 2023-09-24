(Video) Former Colombian soccer player was shot in an attempted robbery in Valledupar

Former Colombian soccer player César Augusto Polo was the victim of a robbery last Thursday in the heart of Valledupar. A security camera recorded the event.

Polo, 41 years old, was moving through race 7. from that city, around 11 in the morning, heading to the Popular Gallery of Cesar.

At that moment, a man dressed in black and wearing a cap of the same color approached him with a firearm to rob him. The former player was hit by a bullet.

The former athlete was helped by several people who were in the area and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries, although his prognosis is still reserved.

“The bullet hurt him, it did a lot of damage because in the neck there are arteries, vessels, veins, so that has affected him,” Lizzeth Stabilito, the victim’s sister, told the Vallenato newspaper El Pilón.

This was César Polo’s career in professional football

During his time in professional football, Polo, who is nicknamed ‘Champions’, performed for clubs such as Barranquilla, Valledupar FC and Real Santander.

His last record in the promotion tournament dates back to 2009, when he scored 2 goals in 12 games with the Santander team.

