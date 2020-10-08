Andreï Vaitovitch is a journalist. For two months, he has been covering for the French-speaking media the events which shake his country: Belarus – he never says “Belarus”, a name associated with the Soviet period. He works underground, the power not accrediting journalists from foreign media.

For “Special Envoy”, Andrei met the pillars of the current revolution: young people of his age, who have all chosen to show their faces. Whether in the capital Minsk or in the region, they have known only one president, Alexander Lukashenko, in power for … twenty-six years, the age of Andrei.

“We have all the potential to be a cool and developed country”

His re-election on August 9, 2020, after a poll that the opposition denounces as fraudulent, threw tens of thousands of demonstrators into the streets. Youth, in particular, no longer want the dictator. “We want to live in a democratic country, where we have rights, says 20-year-old student Nastia. We would also like the country to evolve, because we realize that we live in the heart of Europe, and that we have all the potential to be a cool and developed country. “

In spite of the repression which does not weaken – the anti-riot forces, called “OMON” as in Russia, do not hesitate any more to manhandle the demonstrators and to throw them in prison -, the young girl takes part in the march of the women which takes place every Saturday. “I know why I am in the street, and it is stronger than fear”, she confides.

“I know why I’m on the street, and it’s stronger than the fear”

Behind her walks a small woman with cropped white hair. “He is a figure of revolt, explains Nastia, one of the most famous protesters in Belarusian history. ” Nina Boginskaya, 73, is very popular with young people. She made her own white-red-white flag. It is the old flag of Belarus, which has become a symbol of freedom for the demonstrators. Nina is not afraid either: “The people will no longer be resigned!” she asserts.

However, 390 people will be arrested that day, including Nina Boginskaya herself. The next day, the journalist and Nastia’s friends will see her again in the street, demonstrating again. Andreï films a scene which makes the young girl tremble: men in green uniforms charge at the old lady to tear off her flag. Since August 9, police violence has been exercised without restraint against demonstrators, and stories of torture have multiplied.

