In an event that left everyone surprised, A driver narrowly avoided tragedy when a bus lost control and slammed into his car. last Wednesday afternoon in the East Zone of São Paulo, Brazil.

The shocking incident, which took place on Gabriela Mistral Avenue, was captured by a security camera and It shows the exact moment when the driver abandons his car just seconds before the bus completely destroys it.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), The bus driver suddenly fell ill, causing him to lose control of the vehicle..

At the time of the incident, the driver of the car had left his vehicle parked partially on the sidewalk and part of the avenue while he was going to a Basic Health Unit (UBS) to get medicine for his wife. Fortunately, the woman was not inside the car during the accident.

Security camera footage shows the exact moment the driver gets out of his car and enters the health station.

In the background of the video, you can see the Viação Metrópole Paulista bus approaching a stop where there were passengers waiting. Moments later, The bus loses control and continues its journey without stopping, colliding violently with the rear of the car.. The impact was so strong that the car was pushed into a pole and was completely destroyed.

Despite the dramatic crash, miraculously, there were no injuries. The bus stopped in the middle of the road, while several people present began filming and taking photographs of the resulting chaos. Gabriela Mistral Avenue, which has two lanes, saw its vehicular flow interrupted due to the accident, while the Military Police arrived at the scene to attend to the incident.

“It was found that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after suffering a sudden illness, causing the collision. There were no victims and the parties were recommended to file a report with the Civil Police, which has not happened to date” , reported the SSP in an official statement.

Attempts were made to contact the bus company Viação Metrópole Paulista for more information, but no response was received. The drivers involved in the accident could not be located to give their version of the events.

